📅 Dress to Impress day for Military Family Spirit Week Nov. 12

📅 Ohio Military Family Spirit Week: Dress to Impress Day

Fallen Timbers Middle School is holding an Ohio Military Family Spirit Week theme day called “Dress to Impress” on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The event runs all day and is listed as part of Fallen Timbers Middle School Events.

If your child attends Fallen Timbers Middle School, you may want to mark this date so they can take part in the spirit week theme. You can also add it directly to your calendar using the school’s Google Calendar or iCal links on the event page.