📢 Nov 19 drive-thru donation for walkers, canes & DME

📢 Donate extra walkers and canes to help UA neighbors

UA CARES is holding a drive-thru medical equipment donation event to build a local loan closet for residents who need short-term mobility help.

When: Thursday, November 19, 10 am–1 pm

Where: Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Road

They’re accepting new or gently used, clean, ready-to-use items:

Standard walkers

Rollators

Canes

New shower chairs

New portable commodes

They cannot accept:

Used shower chairs

Used portable commodes

Incontinence garments

Any equipment heavily worn or not in safe, serviceable condition

Donated items will stock a durable medical equipment (DME) loan closet, so residents can borrow basic mobility aids instead of buying them for short-term use.

If you have unused mobility equipment at home that fits these guidelines, consider dropping it off to support a neighbor recovering from surgery, injury, or changing mobility needs.