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📢 Nov 19 drive-thru donation for walkers, canes & DME

2 days ago
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📢 Donate extra walkers and canes to help UA neighbors

UA CARES is holding a drive-thru medical equipment donation event to build a local loan closet for residents who need short-term mobility help.

When: Thursday, November 19, 10 am–1 pm
Where: Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Road

They’re accepting new or gently used, clean, ready-to-use items:

  • Standard walkers
  • Rollators
  • Canes
  • New shower chairs
  • New portable commodes

They cannot accept:

  • Used shower chairs
  • Used portable commodes
  • Incontinence garments
  • Any equipment heavily worn or not in safe, serviceable condition

Donated items will stock a durable medical equipment (DME) loan closet, so residents can borrow basic mobility aids instead of buying them for short-term use.

If you have unused mobility equipment at home that fits these guidelines, consider dropping it off to support a neighbor recovering from surgery, injury, or changing mobility needs.

More Info: UA CARES to Collect Medical Equipment Donations • ...

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