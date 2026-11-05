undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Nov 19 drive-thru donation for walkers, canes & DME
📢 Donate extra walkers and canes to help UA neighbors
UA CARES is holding a drive-thru medical equipment donation event to build a local loan closet for residents who need short-term mobility help.
When: Thursday, November 19, 10 am–1 pm
Where: Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Road
They’re accepting new or gently used, clean, ready-to-use items:
- Standard walkers
- Rollators
- Canes
- New shower chairs
- New portable commodes
They cannot accept:
- Used shower chairs
- Used portable commodes
- Incontinence garments
- Any equipment heavily worn or not in safe, serviceable condition
Donated items will stock a durable medical equipment (DME) loan closet, so residents can borrow basic mobility aids instead of buying them for short-term use.
If you have unused mobility equipment at home that fits these guidelines, consider dropping it off to support a neighbor recovering from surgery, injury, or changing mobility needs.
More Info: UA CARES to Collect Medical Equipment Donations • ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.