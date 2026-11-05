Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Etna Township

🛒 Etna, Ohio Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MVnj_1Gn1kejj00

Etna has a few solid customer-facing jobs right now, from steady weekday hours to flexible shifts with growth perks.

Here are some of the best customer service & retail roles hiring in Etna, OH this week.

Customer Service Representative – $22/hr

  • Employer: Impact Fulfillment Services (for Ryder System)
  • Location: Etna, OH
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $22.00/hour (hourly, no range listed)
  • Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

Work with a Fortune 500 logistics company handling inbound sales calls, customer questions, and rental truck inventory. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision after 30 days, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and PTO in year one, and up to 12 weeks paid maternity leave.

Retail Customer Service Cashier

  • Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
  • Location: Etna, OH
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $11.00–$23.00/hour

Front-line cashier role at a busy travel stop, helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store and fuel area clean. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and a company-funded tuition assistance program.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments