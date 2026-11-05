🛒 Etna, Ohio Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Etna has a few solid customer-facing jobs right now, from steady weekday hours to flexible shifts with growth perks.

Here are some of the best customer service & retail roles hiring in Etna, OH this week.

Employer: Impact Fulfillment Services (for Ryder System )

Impact Fulfillment Services (for ) Location: Etna, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour (hourly, no range listed)

(hourly, no range listed) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

Work with a Fortune 500 logistics company handling inbound sales calls, customer questions, and rental truck inventory. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision after 30 days, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and PTO in year one, and up to 12 weeks paid maternity leave.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Etna, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00–$23.00/hour

Front-line cashier role at a busy travel stop, helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store and fuel area clean. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and a company-funded tuition assistance program.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.