📅 Service Saturday: Make scarves for Hope & Healing

📅 Make fleece scarves for survivors at Medina Library

Join Service Saturday at the Medina Library and help make a no-sew fleece scarf to donate to Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center.

This is a simple, hands-on arts & crafts project that supports people in need, so it’s a nice way to give back, either on your own or with family.

Note: Because of a roof replacement project starting Aug. 24, both parking lots on the east side of the building are closed. The lot closest to the main entrance is still open, but parking is limited, so plan a little extra time.

For full parking details and pickup options, visit mcdl.info/Parking.