💗 Local mom praises Adena’s “top tier” midwife care

💗 Adena midwives offer full-spectrum women’s health care

A Jackson mom, Kaylynn Ross, recently shared how impressed she was with Adena Health’s certified nurse midwives during the birth of her second child.

She went in thinking midwives “just deliver babies” and left with a new view of how much they do. Adena’s midwives:

Care for women from about age 12 through menopause

Support labor and delivery

Provide wellness care, infection testing and treatment, and birth control services, among other care

Kaylynn said the midwives involved her in decisions, listened closely to her concerns, and stayed with her through birth and post-partum care, alongside nurses, physicians, and anesthesia staff. She now “doesn’t hesitate to recommend” the midwife team and calls every person she worked with “top tier.”

Looking for women’s health services or curious about midwife care? Visit Adena.org/Womens to see what Adena offers.