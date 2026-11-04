🏭 Multiple Columbus Manufacturing Jobs From $18–$25/hr

Columbus manufacturing is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and skilled roles, many with solid benefits and steady hours.

Here are several strong picks hiring now in Columbus, OH.

Employer: PLASKOLITE

Location: Columbus, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $18.00/hour

Shifts: Sunday–Thursday midnight–8am; Monday–Friday 8am–4pm or 4pm–midnight

Entry-level production role with a global plastics manufacturer. You’ll run conversion equipment, help with setups, do basic quality checks, and keep the line moving. Comes with a sign-on bonus, health insurance, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so just apply once.

Employer: Stiletto Piercing Supplies

Location: Columbus, OH (on-site, some flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour, depending on experience

Hands-on role running resin and FDM 3D printers plus doing product design in Fusion 360/Blender. About half your time is on the printers, a third on design, and the rest helping with photos and small production tasks. Great fit if you already tinker with 3D printing and want to grow your skills in a small, creative shop.

Employer: Engineered Profiles LLC

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (A, B, C, D)

Shop-floor quality role where you’ll run post audits, monitor critical profiles, and support quality tools like gauges and measurement systems. Good for someone who can read part prints, use calipers/micrometers, and likes detail work in a team setting.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Warehouse role in a retail distribution setting. You’ll operate stand up forklifts, move pallets, replenish pick locations, and use RF scanners for accurate inventory. Best for folks with proven stand up forklift experience who like fast-paced, physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on shifts and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.