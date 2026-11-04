🎨 Columbus Arts & Media: Multiple Writing, Reporting & Photo Gigs

Columbus has some solid creative openings right now, from entry-level medical writing to fast-paced news and real estate media work.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Precision Medicine Group

Precision Medicine Group Location: Columbus, OH (likely remote/hybrid, check listing)

(likely remote/hybrid, check listing) Salary: $55,000 – $70,000

Type: Full-time

This role supports the Clinical Services team by writing, revising, and annotating promotional medical content for print and digital. Great fit if you have a BA/BS in life sciences or English, know AMA style, and are comfortable digging through PubMed/Google Scholar to back up claims.

Note: The Precision AQ posting is the same role with the same description and pay range, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: USA TODAY Co. / The Columbus Dispatch

Location: Columbus, OH

Pay: $27.85 – $31.83 per hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll cover breaking and trending news—crime, public safety, traffic, weather, openings/closings—and be a top pageview driver. Expect to write multiple stories a day, shoot video and photos, use analytics (Google Trends), and work afternoon/evening weeknights.

Employer: Tevis Visuals

Location: Columbus, OH + suburbs (Dublin, Westerville, Hilliard, Powell, New Albany, Upper Arlington, etc.)

(Dublin, Westerville, Hilliard, Powell, New Albany, Upper Arlington, etc.) Pay (per property): $50 photos only; up to $150 full package (photos + video + 3D)

Type: Contract (1099), in-person

Shoot and upload real estate photos, video, and 3D tours—no editing or client chasing. You’ll need a Part 107 drone license, real estate photo experience, your own full-frame gear, reliable car, and liability insurance. Weekend availability is a plus.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.