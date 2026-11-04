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🎨 Columbus Arts & Media: Multiple Writing, Reporting & Photo Gigs
Columbus has some solid creative openings right now, from entry-level medical writing to fast-paced news and real estate media work.
Here are a few worth a closer look:
Associate Medical Writer, Market Access
- Employer: Precision Medicine Group
- Location: Columbus, OH (likely remote/hybrid, check listing)
- Salary: $55,000 – $70,000
- Type: Full-time
This role supports the Clinical Services team by writing, revising, and annotating promotional medical content for print and digital. Great fit if you have a BA/BS in life sciences or English, know AMA style, and are comfortable digging through PubMed/Google Scholar to back up claims.
Note: The Precision AQ posting is the same role with the same description and pay range, so it’s not listed twice here.
Trending/Breaking/Video Reporter (Columbus Guild)
- Employer: USA TODAY Co. / The Columbus Dispatch
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Pay: $27.85 – $31.83 per hour
- Type: Full-time
You’ll cover breaking and trending news—crime, public safety, traffic, weather, openings/closings—and be a top pageview driver. Expect to write multiple stories a day, shoot video and photos, use analytics (Google Trends), and work afternoon/evening weeknights.
1099 Real Estate Photographer / Videographer
- Employer: Tevis Visuals
- Location: Columbus, OH + suburbs (Dublin, Westerville, Hilliard, Powell, New Albany, Upper Arlington, etc.)
- Pay (per property): $50 photos only; up to $150 full package (photos + video + 3D)
- Type: Contract (1099), in-person
Shoot and upload real estate photos, video, and 3D tours—no editing or client chasing. You’ll need a Part 107 drone license, real estate photo experience, your own full-frame gear, reliable car, and liability insurance. Weekend availability is a plus.
If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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