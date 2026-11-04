💰 Grant boosts rural food access planning in Southeast Ohio

💰 CoBank grant helps improve rural food access in SE Ohio

The SE Ohio Foodbank has received a grant from CoBank to help improve food access for people living in rural and underserved parts of Southeast Ohio.

The Foodbank serves a 10-county region and works with more than 65 food pantries and meal programs. Many families in rural areas face challenges like geographic isolation and limited transportation, which can make it hard to get enough nutritious food.

Thanks to CoBank’s support, the Foodbank team is:

Studying food access across its service area

Identifying communities that need more support

Planning how to strengthen food distribution and partnerships

This work will guide future decisions so that resources better reach neighbors who face the biggest barriers to getting food.

If you or someone you know needs help with food, you can contact the SE Ohio Foodbank or one of its partner pantries in your county to get connected with support.