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Marysville

🚧 US 36 east of Watkins Rd closed Nov 9–16 for utility work

3 days ago
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🚧 US 36 closed east of Watkins Rd, Nov 9–16, 2026

US 36 east of Watkins Road will be fully closed from Monday, November 9 through Monday, November 16, 2026 for the Marysville East expansion project.

Crews will be installing a new sanitary main, water main, and storm sewer across the road, so no traffic will be able to pass through this stretch during the work.

Detours:

  • Passenger vehicles: Use Watkins Rd → Hinton Mill Rd → Myers Rd.
  • Commercial & truck traffic: Use US 33 → US 42 North.

If you normally drive this part of US 36, plan for extra travel time and use caution while following the detour routes.

More Info: US 36 Road Closure Notice • Marysville, OH

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