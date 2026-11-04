🚧 US 36 east of Watkins Rd closed Nov 9–16 for utility work

🚧 US 36 closed east of Watkins Rd, Nov 9–16, 2026

US 36 east of Watkins Road will be fully closed from Monday, November 9 through Monday, November 16, 2026 for the Marysville East expansion project.

Crews will be installing a new sanitary main, water main, and storm sewer across the road, so no traffic will be able to pass through this stretch during the work.

Detours:

Passenger vehicles: Use Watkins Rd → Hinton Mill Rd → Myers Rd .

Use . Commercial & truck traffic: Use US 33 → US 42 North.

If you normally drive this part of US 36, plan for extra travel time and use caution while following the detour routes.