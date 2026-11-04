🏥 Mount Vernon, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Mount Vernon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Mount Vernon, OH (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time (1st shift)

(1st shift) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help residents regain independence in a supportive SNF setting. This role comes with daily or weekly pay options, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), employer-paid life insurance, and free CEUs to keep your OTA license current.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Type: Local contract

Pay: $50 per hour

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Care for patients with a wide range of respiratory conditions while staying local. You’ll get a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and an extra-hour bonus for working beyond your contracted hours.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Type: Travel

Pay: $1,987 per week (based on 36 hrs)

(based on 36 hrs) Schedule: Start 11/23/2026, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Travel RRT role with steady hours and strong support from a long-standing staffing agency. Perks include weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, life insurance, pet insurance, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One)

Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One) Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Type: Travel

Pay: $2,073 per week (based on 36 hrs)

(based on 36 hrs) Schedule: Start 11/23/2026, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, weekends required

NICU-focused RRT role with heavy critical-care skills: vents, airway management, ED experience, ABGs, BiPAP/CPAP, and more. Requires NBRC RRT, Ohio license, BLS & NRP, and 2+ years’ experience; ACLS/PALS preferred. No floating or on-call, and a clinician-focused agency backing you.

Employer: Knox Community Hospital

Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Type: Full-time , 8:00am–4:30pm , ~ 40 hrs/week

, , ~ Department: Department of Primary & Specialty Care

Hands-on CMA role in a vascular practice, mixing clinical work (vitals, phlebotomy, EKGs, urinalysis, specimens) with front-desk duties (scheduling, registration, records, forms). Requires Registered/Certified MA, HS diploma or equivalent, AHA BLS, and prefers 2+ years of clinical/clerical experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.