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🏥 Mount Vernon, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Mount Vernon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH (skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Full-time (1st shift)
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Help residents regain independence in a supportive SNF setting. This role comes with daily or weekly pay options, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), employer-paid life insurance, and free CEUs to keep your OTA license current.
Local Contract Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $50/hr
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Type: Local contract
- Pay: $50 per hour
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Care for patients with a wide range of respiratory conditions while staying local. You’ll get a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and an extra-hour bonus for working beyond your contracted hours.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,987/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $1,987 per week (based on 36 hrs)
- Schedule: Start 11/23/2026, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
Travel RRT role with steady hours and strong support from a long-standing staffing agency. Perks include weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, life insurance, pet insurance, and license/cert reimbursement.
Travel Certified Respiratory Therapy – NICU – $2,073/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source (Wellspring One)
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $2,073 per week (based on 36 hrs)
- Schedule: Start 11/23/2026, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, weekends required
NICU-focused RRT role with heavy critical-care skills: vents, airway management, ED experience, ABGs, BiPAP/CPAP, and more. Requires NBRC RRT, Ohio license, BLS & NRP, and 2+ years’ experience; ACLS/PALS preferred. No floating or on-call, and a clinician-focused agency backing you.
Certified Medical Assistant – DOPS Vascular (Full Time)
- Employer: Knox Community Hospital
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Type: Full-time, 8:00am–4:30pm, ~40 hrs/week
- Department: Department of Primary & Specialty Care
Hands-on CMA role in a vascular practice, mixing clinical work (vitals, phlebotomy, EKGs, urinalysis, specimens) with front-desk duties (scheduling, registration, records, forms). Requires Registered/Certified MA, HS diploma or equivalent, AHA BLS, and prefers 2+ years of clinical/clerical experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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