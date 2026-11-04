⚡ Columbus, OH Utilities Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Columbus is busy keeping plants, towers, and work sites running, so skilled hands-on workers are in demand. Here are a few solid utilities and infrastructure roles hiring now.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (6pm–6am, 2-2-3 schedule)

Pay: $30.33/hour + $1.50/hour shift premium , annual bonus, merit increases

, annual bonus, merit increases Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 6%, vacation, tuition reimbursement, disability, 18 weeks parental leave (benefits start day one)

Lead sanitation and waste treatment at a Mars Petcare plant that makes pet food. You’ll run CIP systems, manage the waste treatment facility, work with vendors, and help improve safety and efficiency across the site.

Employer: ANS Advanced Network Services LLC

Location: Columbus, OH (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on field role installing, repairing, and maintaining communication towers in the region. You’ll work outdoors in changing conditions as part of a crew, focusing on site safety, tower upkeep, and accurate field reports.

Employer: EnviroServe, a Clean Harbors Company

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Benefits: Comprehensive health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, company-paid training, tuition reimbursement

Lead a field crew doing environmental and industrial service work for Clean Harbors, a major player in environmental and energy services. You’ll oversee daily operations, safety, equipment, paperwork, and help train techs while supporting cleanup and remediation projects.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.