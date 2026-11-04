📢 Buckeye Hills wins 2026 national award for brownfields work

📢 Regional council wins national award for brownfields work

Buckeye Hills Regional Council has received a 2026 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO).

The award recognizes Buckeye Hills’ 2022–2025 USEPA Brownfields Community-Wide Assessment Program, which helps communities turn underused or potentially contaminated properties into sites that can support public health, economic development, and long-term community growth.

NADO’s Impact Awards highlight regional projects across the country that strengthen communities and local economies. In 2026, NADO honored 94 projects led by 58 organizations in 20 states at its annual conference in Reno, Nevada.

You can explore all the winning projects, including Buckeye Hills’ brownfields program, in NADO’s interactive StoryMap at https://www.nado.org/2026-impact-award-recipients/.