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Columbus
🏗️ Columbus, OH Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles $20–$205K
2 days ago
Columbus engineering and design shops are busy right now, from power systems to data centers. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, this week has a nice mix of hands-on field work, design, and leadership roles.
Senior Field Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead complex field engineering work for industrial and manufacturing clients, from equipment installs and commissioning to troubleshooting. Good fit if you like being in the field, improving reliability, and mentoring junior engineers.
Sr. Electrical Engineer / Project Manager
- Employer: gpac (for a multi-disciplinary engineering firm)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Lead building electrical design (lighting, power, fire alarm, communications) and manage projects, fees, and budgets. PE preferred, 5+ years experience, AutoCAD & Revit needed; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, and flexible/hybrid schedule.
Architect
- Employer: SSOE Group
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year
- Early-career architect role doing design studies, plans, details, and code analysis with strong AI and BIM/VDC tools support. Comes with generous PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, licensure support, and clear career paths.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Insight Global (for a consulting client)
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Design power distribution and construction documents for data centers, industrial, and mission-critical projects using Revit and AutoCAD. Open to junior through senior engineers; some national travel (up to ~25%) for site visits and power-system studies.
Electrical and Instrumentation Technician
- Employer: Sofidel S.p.A. (Sofidel America)
- Location: Circleville, OH (near Columbus) – relocation assistance available
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Hands-on plant role troubleshooting and maintaining electrical, instrumentation, PLC/DCS, and automation systems in a tissue manufacturing facility. Offers competitive pay, bonus eligibility, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong training and growth paths.
Lead Substation Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid: ~3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,546 – $205,557
- Senior-level protection & controls role for 138kV+ substations, including relaying philosophies, SCADA/telecom concepts, and mentoring engineers. Requires BS in Engineering, 12+ years substation design, and a PE; offers relocation, strong health benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and flexible work.
Transportation Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Columbus, OH (also Cincinnati & Cleveland)
- Type: Full-time, Temporary (Summer Internship)
- Pay: $20 – $24/hour
- Civil/transportation internship supporting roadway design using OpenRoads and Civil 3D under a PE’s supervision. A good fit for students in an engineering program (preferably with 2+ years completed and 3.0+ GPA) who want real project experience and mentoring.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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