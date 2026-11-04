🏗️ Columbus, OH Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles $20–$205K

Columbus engineering and design shops are busy right now, from power systems to data centers. If you’re in A/E and open to a move, this week has a nice mix of hands-on field work, design, and leadership roles.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead complex field engineering work for industrial and manufacturing clients, from equipment installs and commissioning to troubleshooting. Good fit if you like being in the field, improving reliability, and mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: gpac (for a multi-disciplinary engineering firm)

(for a multi-disciplinary engineering firm) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Lead building electrical design (lighting, power, fire alarm, communications) and manage projects, fees, and budgets. PE preferred, 5+ years experience, AutoCAD & Revit needed; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, and flexible/hybrid schedule.

Employer: SSOE Group

Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year

Early-career architect role doing design studies, plans, details, and code analysis with strong AI and BIM/VDC tools support. Comes with generous PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, licensure support, and clear career paths.

Employer: Insight Global (for a consulting client)

(for a consulting client) Location: Columbus, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Design power distribution and construction documents for data centers, industrial, and mission-critical projects using Revit and AutoCAD. Open to junior through senior engineers; some national travel (up to ~25%) for site visits and power-system studies.

Employer: Sofidel S.p.A. (Sofidel America)

Location: Circleville, OH (near Columbus) – relocation assistance available

– relocation assistance available Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Hands-on plant role troubleshooting and maintaining electrical, instrumentation, PLC/DCS, and automation systems in a tissue manufacturing facility. Offers competitive pay, bonus eligibility, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Columbus, OH (hybrid: ~3 days in office)

(hybrid: ~3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Senior-level protection & controls role for 138kV+ substations, including relaying philosophies, SCADA/telecom concepts, and mentoring engineers. Requires BS in Engineering, 12+ years substation design, and a PE; offers relocation, strong health benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and flexible work.

Employer: HDR

Location: Columbus, OH (also Cincinnati & Cleveland)

(also Cincinnati & Cleveland) Type: Full-time, Temporary (Summer Internship)

Pay: $20 – $24/hour

Civil/transportation internship supporting roadway design using OpenRoads and Civil 3D under a PE’s supervision. A good fit for students in an engineering program (preferably with 2+ years completed and 3.0+ GPA) who want real project experience and mentoring.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.