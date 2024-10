More than 660,000 Ohioans have voted in the election so far

A voter shows identification to an election judge during primary voting on May 3, 2022 in Lordstown, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

More than half a million Ohioans have cast their ballot in the election so far.

Combining absentee and early voting, more than 660,000 Ohioans have voted as of Friday morning, a ccording to the Ohio Secretary Of State .

A majority have been through early voting, which takes place at your local county Board of Elections . Early voting began on Oct. 8 and 433,413 Ohioans have voted early.

More than 34,000 people have voted early so far in Franklin County, the state’s most populous county. In Hamilton County, 25,506 people have voted early so far. Nearly 16,000 people have voted early in Cuyahoga County.

2024 Voter Guide: The candidates, the ballot measures, and the tools you need to cast your vote.

There were 1.1 million absentee ballots requested by mail and 234,786 ballots have been returned. Those who requested an absentee ballot tend to skew older, with about a million of those requests coming from Ohioans 55 and older.

More than 800,000 of those who requested an absentee ballot are Independents. Nearly 400,00 Republicans and nearly 300,000 Democrats requested an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot applications are due to your local board of elections Oct. 29 by 8:30 p.m. and mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4.

Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 5 and polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can find your local polling location here .

Voters must have a photo ID to vote in person. This could be a valid Ohio driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a military ID, an Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, an Ohio National Guard ID card or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

There are more than 8 million registered voters in Ohio, according to the Ohio Secretary Of State.

Early voting hours

October 21-25: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

October 26: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

October 27: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 28: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

October 29: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

October 30 – November 1: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

November 2: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

November 3: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Follow OCJ Reporter Megan Henry on X.

