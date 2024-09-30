Ohio Capital Journal
DeWine appoints former Taft aide to head up teachers’ pension fund following leadership shakeup
By Morgan Trau,3 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Sunset
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio Capital Journal15 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal22 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal13 days ago
NewsNinja12 hours ago
Ohio Capital Journal20 days ago
Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
The Current GA19 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal13 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal20 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal15 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal7 days ago
‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
NewsNinja4 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal16 days ago
The HD Post8 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
Mississippi News Group1 day ago
Ohio Capital Journal17 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal15 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal7 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal8 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal6 days ago
David Heitz25 days ago
The HD Post13 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal8 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal15 days ago
Morristown Minute29 days ago
Morristown Minute16 hours ago
The Current GA25 days ago
Ohio Capital Journal13 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.