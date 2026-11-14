⚠️ Lockwood Arena closed for ice system repairs

The City of Ogdensburg has closed Lockwood Arena until further notice because the equipment that makes and maintains the ice has had a catastrophic failure.

The compressor/chiller unit, which is over 20 years old, no longer works. City staff are working with contractors to find a cost‑effective fix or replacement, but there is no timeline yet for when the arena will reopen.

City Manager Fonda Chronis says they know this is hard on winter recreation and hockey families and asks for the public’s patience while they sort through options.

For now, please do not plan activities at Lockwood Arena. The City will share more updates as soon as they’re available.