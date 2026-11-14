Residents and businesses can sponsor a page on the Book Walk in Library Park outside the Ogdensburg Public Library for $300, which includes a personalized plaque with custom wording. Businesses can also add a customized Book Walk display with their business name for an extra $50, and should specify the business name as they want it to appear. Forms are available at the library or can be downloaded here: https://ogdensburgpubliclibrary.org/adopt-a-page-2/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ogdensburg Public Library