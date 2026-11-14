📅 Help shape Ogdensburg’s DRI projects Nov 17–18

Two key Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings are coming up at the Dobisky Center:

Public Workshop #2

Tuesday, November 17, 5–7 PM

Open to the community. Learn about the narrowed slate of DRI project proposals and share your feedback.

Local Planning Committee (LPC) Meeting #6 (final)

Wednesday, November 18, starting at 10 AM

Also at the Dobisky Center. The committee will meet until they finalize the slate of projects for the Strategic Investment Plan that will be submitted to New York State.

If you care about how DRI funds are invested in Ogdensburg, this is a good chance to listen in and, at the workshop, add your voice.