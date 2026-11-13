🚧 Winter overnight parking ban in Ogdensburg starts Dec 1

The Ogdensburg Police Department is reminding everyone that the city’s annual All Night Parking Order is coming up.

From December 1, 2026 through March 31, 2027, you cannot park on any city street, highway, or in municipal parking lots between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

This rule helps crews plow snow, salt the roads, and keep streets open for emergency vehicles during winter storms.

If your vehicle is parked in these areas during the restricted hours, it may receive tickets, fines, or be towed at your expense.

If you don’t have off-street parking, try to make other arrangements before December 1, 2026.

Questions? Call the Ogdensburg Police Department at (315) 393-1551.