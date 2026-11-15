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🏥 Ogden, UT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing & Allied Openings
Ogden’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and post-acute centers all hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner (Per Diem)
- Employer: Utah Nurse Practitioners (Pediatrix Medical Group)
- Location: Ogden, UT + nearby NICUs
- Type: Per Diem / W-2 (listed as Internship on LinkedIn)
- Salary: Not listed
24-hour shifts covering Level II & III NICUs across three hospitals, with neonatologist backup and travel/lodging covered if you’re outside commuting distance. Requires Master’s degree, NNP certification, UT APRN license (or ability to get one), and 1+ year NNP experience.
Medical Lab Technician – Nights (Thur/Fri/Sat)
- Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center / Pleasant View Emergency Center
- Location: Pleasant View, UT (near Ogden)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Thu/Fri/Sat, 5:00 PM – 5:00 AM
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a freestanding emergency center lab doing stat and routine testing, specimen collection, and processing. Comes with HCA benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and more.
Medical Lab Technician – Days (Sun/Mon/Tue)
- Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center / Pleasant View Emergency Center
- Location: Pleasant View, UT (near Ogden)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sun/Mon/Tue, 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Same lab role and benefits as the night shift, but on day shifts three days a week. Good fit if you like a steady schedule and emergency-care pace without being inside a big hospital.
Specialty Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: Platinum Dental Services
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$19/hour + monthly bonuses
Front-office role working with oral surgery, implants, endo and other specialties. You’ll guide patients through treatment plans, explain finances, coordinate schedules, and help grow the practice. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays, and 401(k).
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $1,868/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Ogden, UT (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time Travel Contract
- Pay: $1,678–$1,868 per week (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr night shifts)
- Length: 13-week contract, possible extension
CT Tech contract with NOC shifts, ARRT required (CT preferred), plus BLS and 1–2 years’ experience. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Full Time Days
- Employer: South Ogden Post Acute
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Day shift, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Skilled nursing facility role caring for geriatric residents needing 24/7 care. You’ll handle meds, treatments, monitoring, and family/physician updates. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
LPN – Full Time Days
- Employer: South Ogden Post Acute
- Location: South Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Day shift, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Similar to the RN role but for LPNs, supporting geriatric residents with meds, treatments, and close monitoring. Same benefits package and a stable long-term care setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Ogden tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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