Ogden’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and post-acute centers all hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Utah Nurse Practitioners (Pediatrix Medical Group)

Utah Nurse Practitioners (Pediatrix Medical Group) Location: Ogden, UT + nearby NICUs

Type: Per Diem / W-2 (listed as Internship on LinkedIn)

(listed as Internship on LinkedIn) Salary: Not listed

24-hour shifts covering Level II & III NICUs across three hospitals, with neonatologist backup and travel/lodging covered if you’re outside commuting distance. Requires Master’s degree, NNP certification, UT APRN license (or ability to get one), and 1+ year NNP experience.

Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center / Pleasant View Emergency Center

Location: Pleasant View, UT (near Ogden)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thu/Fri/Sat, 5:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Salary: Not listed

Work in a freestanding emergency center lab doing stat and routine testing, specimen collection, and processing. Comes with HCA benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center / Pleasant View Emergency Center

Location: Pleasant View, UT (near Ogden)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sun/Mon/Tue, 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Same lab role and benefits as the night shift, but on day shifts three days a week. Good fit if you like a steady schedule and emergency-care pace without being inside a big hospital.

Employer: Platinum Dental Services

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour + monthly bonuses

Front-office role working with oral surgery, implants, endo and other specialties. You’ll guide patients through treatment plans, explain finances, coordinate schedules, and help grow the practice. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Ogden, UT (hospital setting)

Type: Full-time Travel Contract

Pay: $1,678–$1,868 per week (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr night shifts)

(36 hrs/wk, 12-hr night shifts) Length: 13-week contract, possible extension

CT Tech contract with NOC shifts, ARRT required (CT preferred), plus BLS and 1–2 years’ experience. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: South Ogden Post Acute

Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Skilled nursing facility role caring for geriatric residents needing 24/7 care. You’ll handle meds, treatments, monitoring, and family/physician updates. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: South Ogden Post Acute

Location: South Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Similar to the RN role but for LPNs, supporting geriatric residents with meds, treatments, and close monitoring. Same benefits package and a stable long-term care setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Ogden tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.