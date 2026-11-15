Ogden’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s cool: No Sundays, early mornings, or late nights, plus 6 raises in your first year and a free meal every shift. No experience needed, and there’s a clear path to grow into leadership if you want more hours and responsibility.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Why it’s cool: Lead kitchen operations on campus with benefits, paid time off, holidays, and training/advancement opportunities. Good fit if you have at least a year of kitchen or supervisory experience and want a stable, long-term role.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Not listed (likely hourly crew role)

Not listed (likely hourly crew role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s cool: Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement paths, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses if eligible. Great entry job if you’re 16+ and want steady hours and training.

Employer: Harrison Pointe Healthcare and Rehab – Ensign Affiliated Facility

Location: 3430 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403

Type: Not listed (on-site, in-person)

Not listed (on-site, in-person) Pay: $14.00–$19.00 per hour

Why it’s cool: Cook for residents in a 5‑star post-acute center with a family feel, DailyPay (work today, get paid tomorrow), tuition help, and room to grow in healthcare or culinary. Needs 1 year cooking experience and a Utah Food Handlers Certification.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.