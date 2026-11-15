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Ogden
🍽️ Ogden Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles With Growth & Perks
5 days ago
Ogden’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.
PM Team Member – Cafe Zupas
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s cool: No Sundays, early mornings, or late nights, plus 6 raises in your first year and a free meal every shift. No experience needed, and there’s a clear path to grow into leadership if you want more hours and responsibility.
Kitchen Supervisor – Sodexo at Weber State University
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Weber State University, Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20 per hour
- Why it’s cool: Lead kitchen operations on campus with benefits, paid time off, holidays, and training/advancement opportunities. Good fit if you have at least a year of kitchen or supervisory experience and want a stable, long-term role.
Restaurant Team Member – Arby’s
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Not listed (likely hourly crew role)
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s cool: Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement paths, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses if eligible. Great entry job if you’re 16+ and want steady hours and training.
Dietary Cook – Harrison Pointe Healthcare & Rehab
- Employer: Harrison Pointe Healthcare and Rehab – Ensign Affiliated Facility
- Location: 3430 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403
- Type: Not listed (on-site, in-person)
- Pay: $14.00–$19.00 per hour
- Why it’s cool: Cook for residents in a 5‑star post-acute center with a family feel, DailyPay (work today, get paid tomorrow), tuition help, and room to grow in healthcare or culinary. Needs 1 year cooking experience and a Utah Food Handlers Certification.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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