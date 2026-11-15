Ogden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a long-term career or a short seasonal gig. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Ogden, Utah.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company Location: Ogden, UT (100% onsite)

Ogden, UT (100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.72–$46.43/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

This role installs, repairs, and calibrates plant instruments and control equipment for a major clean-energy company. Great fit if you have 5+ years instrumentation experience and want strong benefits, career growth, and steady, skilled work.

Employer: Tru-Tone LLC

Tru-Tone LLC Location: Ogden, UT 84401 (in person)

Ogden, UT 84401 (in person) Type: Part-time, Temporary, Seasonal

Pay: $17.00/hour (20–35 hours/week)

Help a small, vintage-style Christmas lighting company pick, pack, and ship orders from November through December. Good for quick learners who like flexible shifts, light warehouse work, and a short-term holiday job with an employee discount.

Employer: Oshkosh AeroTech

Oshkosh AeroTech Location: Ogden, UT

Ogden, UT Type: Full-time

Support production of airport gate systems used worldwide in an entry-level, hands-on role. You’ll move materials, assist with assembly, and learn multiple departments, with benefits and 401(k) from day one for full-time employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.