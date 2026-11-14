Looking for a new feline friend in the Brigham City–Ogden area? These sweet cats and kittens are all waiting patiently for loving homes.

All are available through the Humane Society of Northern Utah — adoption fees and contact info are listed with each kitty.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: Chany was a very good mom to seven kittens. Her mom duties are done, and now she just wants a forever home and a warm place to nap.

Chany was a very good mom to seven kittens. Her mom duties are done, and now she just wants a forever home and a warm place to nap. Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Chany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: Tiny, quiet, and very sweet. Chevy loves toys and playing with his brother Cayde. With a slow, gentle introduction and patience, he’ll be a wonderful addition.

Tiny, quiet, and very sweet. Chevy loves toys and playing with his brother Cayde. With a slow, gentle introduction and patience, he’ll be a wonderful addition. Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Chevy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (orange tabby)

Domestic Mediumhair (orange tabby) Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: A beautiful orange tabby who loves playing with his littermates. With love, kindness, and time to adjust, Cayde will be a great family kitten.

A beautiful orange tabby who loves playing with his littermates. With love, kindness, and time to adjust, Cayde will be a great family kitten. Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Cayde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: Adventurous and curious, Cecil grew up with six littermates and a very good mom. With love, attention, and time to settle in, he’ll be a fun new family member.

Adventurous and curious, Cecil grew up with six littermates and a very good mom. With love, attention, and time to settle in, he’ll be a fun new family member. Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Cecil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: A bit on the quiet side, very sweet, and loves to play with anyone he can find. Corbyn enjoys toys, treats, and being near his people. With patience and time, he’ll be a wonderful family member.

A bit on the quiet side, very sweet, and loves to play with anyone he can find. Corbyn enjoys toys, treats, and being near his people. With patience and time, he’ll be a wonderful family member. Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Corbyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: Grew up with lots of brothers, so he really loves to play and wrestle. Chesney enjoys toys to jump on and playing with his brother. With time to adjust, he’ll be a fun, loving family cat.

Grew up with lots of brothers, so he really loves to play and wrestle. Chesney enjoys toys to jump on and playing with his brother. With time to adjust, he’ll be a fun, loving family cat. Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Chesney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: A very adventurous kitten who’s always looking for something to get into. Chace loves playing with his littermates and all kinds of kitten toys. With time to learn his new home and lots of love, he’ll be a wonderful family member.

A very adventurous kitten who’s always looking for something to get into. Chace loves playing with his littermates and all kinds of kitten toys. With time to learn his new home and lots of love, he’ll be a wonderful family member. Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Chace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Personality: The only girl in a crowd of brothers, Christy is described as the sweetest little girl. She likes to play but is hoping for a family where she can be first. She’ll need a slow introduction, plus patience and love, to blossom.

The only girl in a crowd of brothers, Christy is described as the sweetest little girl. She likes to play but is hoping for a family where she can be first. She’ll need a slow introduction, plus patience and love, to blossom. Food used to: Purina Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté

Purina Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Christy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (snowshoe)

Domestic Shorthair (snowshoe) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $95

Personality: A beautiful snowshoe kitty who was a great mama to her kittens and is now ready for a home of her own. Cafecito is friendly, sweet, and has striking blue eyes.

A beautiful snowshoe kitty who was a great mama to her kittens and is now ready for a home of her own. Cafecito is friendly, sweet, and has striking blue eyes. Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah

Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com

👉 Meet Cafecito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Brigham City–Ogden, UT area and one of these cats tugs at your heart, please call (801) 648-2719 or email 1adoptions@gmail.com to ask about meeting them and starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.