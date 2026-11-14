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🐱 Gentle Brigham City–Ogden Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in the Brigham City–Ogden area? These sweet cats and kittens are all waiting patiently for loving homes.
All are available through the Humane Society of Northern Utah — adoption fees and contact info are listed with each kitty.
Chany
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: Chany was a very good mom to seven kittens. Her mom duties are done, and now she just wants a forever home and a warm place to nap.
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Chany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chevy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: Tiny, quiet, and very sweet. Chevy loves toys and playing with his brother Cayde. With a slow, gentle introduction and patience, he’ll be a wonderful addition.
- Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Chevy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cayde
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (orange tabby)
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: A beautiful orange tabby who loves playing with his littermates. With love, kindness, and time to adjust, Cayde will be a great family kitten.
- Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Cayde and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cecil
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: Adventurous and curious, Cecil grew up with six littermates and a very good mom. With love, attention, and time to settle in, he’ll be a fun new family member.
- Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Cecil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Corbyn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: A bit on the quiet side, very sweet, and loves to play with anyone he can find. Corbyn enjoys toys, treats, and being near his people. With patience and time, he’ll be a wonderful family member.
- Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Corbyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chesney
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: Grew up with lots of brothers, so he really loves to play and wrestle. Chesney enjoys toys to jump on and playing with his brother. With time to adjust, he’ll be a fun, loving family cat.
- Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Chesney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chace
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: A very adventurous kitten who’s always looking for something to get into. Chace loves playing with his littermates and all kinds of kitten toys. With time to learn his new home and lots of love, he’ll be a wonderful family member.
- Food used to: Purina One Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Chace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Christy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $125
- Personality: The only girl in a crowd of brothers, Christy is described as the sweetest little girl. She likes to play but is hoping for a family where she can be first. She’ll need a slow introduction, plus patience and love, to blossom.
- Food used to: Purina Healthy Kitten kibble, Friskies pâté
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Christy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cafecito
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (snowshoe)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $95
- Personality: A beautiful snowshoe kitty who was a great mama to her kittens and is now ready for a home of her own. Cafecito is friendly, sweet, and has striking blue eyes.
- Shelter: Humane Society of Northern Utah
- Contact: (801) 648-2719, 1adoptions@gmail.com
👉 Meet Cafecito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Brigham City–Ogden, UT area and one of these cats tugs at your heart, please call (801) 648-2719 or email 1adoptions@gmail.com to ask about meeting them and starting the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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