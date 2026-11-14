Ogden’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.75–$19.00/hr to start, paid weekly

Fast-paced, physical warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO (up to 5 weeks over time), medical/dental/vision after a short wait, flexible shifts, and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift, 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Pay: $20.92/hr (good-faith estimate)

Hands-on role checking, labeling, and moving incoming and outgoing materials, with some data entry and equipment operation. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Ogden, UT, US

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift

Pay: $21.73/hr (good-faith estimate)

Day-shift warehouse role handling storage, inventory, and preparing materials for shipment, with some power equipment and forklift work. Includes full benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, education reimbursement, parental leave, and more) plus chances to build security-clearance experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.