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Ogden
🏥 Ogden, UT Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Patient Care Roles
13 days ago
Ogden’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care and clinics. If you’re ready to help patients and build your skills, these local openings are worth a look.
MRI Technologist (PRN)
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Work with modern MRI equipment to produce high-quality diagnostic images while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good fit if you know MRI protocols and want flexible, as-needed shifts.
Patient Care Technician – Nights
- Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care on night shifts. Comes with HCA’s broad benefits package and chances to grow your hospital career.
Surgical Technologist – Nights
- Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time, Nights with rotating weekend call
- Salary: Not listed
Set up ORs, scrub in, and assist surgeons using advanced equipment on overnight schedules. Ideal if you have prior surg tech experience and want strong benefits and ongoing education.
PACU Registered Nurse
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Recover post-op patients in a busy outpatient surgery center with strong staffing support and clinical tools. Great for RNs with PACU/ICU/surgery experience who want daytime, procedure-focused work.
Medical Assistant / Patient Care Assistant – GI, Full Time M–F
- Employer: Ogden Clinic
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: From $15.50/hr (PCA/non-certified MA), from $17/hr (certified MA)
Support GI providers with exams and treatments in a weekday-only clinic setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, and no nights, weekends, or holidays in most cases.
Medical Assistant / Patient Care Assistant – Orthopedics, Full Time
- Employer: Ogden Clinic
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $15.50/hr (PCA/non-certified MA), from $17/hr (certified MA)
Work with ortho providers, helping with patient exams and treatments while keeping a friendly, team-focused clinic flow. Similar strong benefits and mostly daytime hours.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoons
- Employer: Aviation ABA Therapy LLC
- Location: Ogden, UT (in-home across Ogden area)
- Type: Part-time, Afternoons (15–22 hrs/week)
- Salary: $22–$29/hr + attendance bonus up to $85 per pay period
Provide 1:1 in-home ABA therapy for kids after school, with steady afternoon cases and BCBA support. Good for certified RBTs (or those with the 40-hour course done) who want flexible, local work.
Direct Support Professional – Swing & Graveyard
- Employer: Together we Shine
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: In-person, swing and overnight shifts
- Salary: $16.00–$16.50/hr
Support adults with disabilities and older adults in their homes with daily care, community outings, and independence-building. Great fit if you’re compassionate, dependable, and open to evening or night work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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