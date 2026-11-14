Ogden’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care and clinics. If you’re ready to help patients and build your skills, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work with modern MRI equipment to produce high-quality diagnostic images while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good fit if you know MRI protocols and want flexible, as-needed shifts.

Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care on night shifts. Comes with HCA’s broad benefits package and chances to grow your hospital career.

Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights with rotating weekend call

Salary: Not listed

Set up ORs, scrub in, and assist surgeons using advanced equipment on overnight schedules. Ideal if you have prior surg tech experience and want strong benefits and ongoing education.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Mt. Ogden Surgery Center

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recover post-op patients in a busy outpatient surgery center with strong staffing support and clinical tools. Great for RNs with PACU/ICU/surgery experience who want daytime, procedure-focused work.

Employer: Ogden Clinic

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: From $15.50/hr (PCA/non-certified MA), from $17/hr (certified MA)

Support GI providers with exams and treatments in a weekday-only clinic setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, and no nights, weekends, or holidays in most cases.

Employer: Ogden Clinic

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $15.50/hr (PCA/non-certified MA), from $17/hr (certified MA)

Work with ortho providers, helping with patient exams and treatments while keeping a friendly, team-focused clinic flow. Similar strong benefits and mostly daytime hours.

Employer: Aviation ABA Therapy LLC

Location: Ogden, UT (in-home across Ogden area)

Type: Part-time, Afternoons (15–22 hrs/week)

Salary: $22–$29/hr + attendance bonus up to $85 per pay period

Provide 1:1 in-home ABA therapy for kids after school, with steady afternoon cases and BCBA support. Good for certified RBTs (or those with the 40-hour course done) who want flexible, local work.

Employer: Together we Shine

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: In-person, swing and overnight shifts

Salary: $16.00–$16.50/hr

Support adults with disabilities and older adults in their homes with daily care, community outings, and independence-building. Great fit if you’re compassionate, dependable, and open to evening or night work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.