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📣 Ogden, Utah Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings Now Hiring
Ogden’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from outdoor gear to tech and HVAC. If you’re ready to grow your income or change lanes, these four openings are worth a look.
Merchandising Manager, Outdoor Footwear
- Employer: Salomon (Amer Sports)
- Location: Ogden, UT (Hybrid)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the North America footwear merchandising strategy for a global outdoor brand. You’ll own assortments, pricing and demand planning, and work closely with sales and marketing teams—plus enjoy perks like hybrid work, strong PTO, half‑day Fridays part of the year, and big discounts on Salomon and sister brands.
Sr. Manager, Pricing
- Employer: Becklar
- Location: Ogden, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role building pricing strategy for a fast-growing safety and monitoring tech company. You’ll partner with sales, marketing, product, and finance to drive revenue and margins, with competitive pay, health benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, parental leave, generous PTO, and lifestyle perks.
Territory Sales Manager
- Employer: Daikin Comfort
- Location: Ogden, UT (field-based territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow and support a network of HVAC dealers in your territory, focusing on volume, margins, and long-term relationships. Ideal if you have 5+ years of sales (HVAC preferred) and like being out with customers, managing your own schedule, and driving territory growth.
Insurance Sales Representative (Remote)
- Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
- Location: Remote – U.S. (listed for Ogden area)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based
- Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)
Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national system. You’ll meet clients virtually, help families with protection plans, and get one-on-one coaching, structured training, and clear paths to leadership—best for self-motivated, goal-driven sellers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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