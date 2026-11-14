Ogden’s food scene is busy right now, with coffee shops and local spots looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and talking with customers, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Ogden, UT (Weber State University)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$18 per hour

Lead the Starbucks team on campus, make handcrafted drinks, and keep the café running smoothly. Good fit if you have some barista or food service experience and want flexible shifts plus access to training and advancement.

Employer: Zenapply (for Beans & Brews Coffee House )

Zenapply (for ) Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy chatting with guests and working in a fun, busy shop. You’ll learn espresso skills, basic cash handling, and POS while serving specialty drinks and helping keep the store clean.

Employer: Ramen Haus

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$15.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role making authentic ramen and running the line in a high-energy restaurant. Great for cooks with Asian cuisine or line cook experience, strong knife skills, and a focus on food safety and quality.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.