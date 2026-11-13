Ogden’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level clerical to senior leadership. If you’re good with numbers and like steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior finance leader role at a major manufacturing site. You’ll own budgeting, cost accounting, forecasting, and partner with operations to drive performance, with relocation help, Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and generous PTO/holidays.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: JM THOMAS FOREST PRODUCTS

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $23.00–$27.00/hour, about $47K–$56K/year for 40 hrs/week

Hands-on accounts payable role with a local lumber distributor. You’ll process invoices, handle vendor payments, and do general office tasks, with a strong benefits package (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, profit sharing) and steady weekday hours.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.