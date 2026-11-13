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🚌 Ogden, UT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Openings
Ogden’s a solid spot right now if you drive for a living. From local routes to cross-country runs, there are several options here with steady hours and good pay.
CDL-A Local Delivery Driver
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Ogden, UT (local routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Home-daily CDL-A role delivering food and supplies to local restaurants, healthcare, and retail customers. You’ll run set routes with late-model trucks, handle loading/unloading with pallet jacks or liftgates, and work closely with dispatch and warehouse teams.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Ogden, UT – hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)
OTR dry van hauling gear for live shows, concerts, and theater across North America. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, detention pay, and company-supported health insurance program, plus a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked.
Bus Driver – Paid CDL Training
- Employer: MV Transportation
- Location: Ogden, UT (serving Weber, Davis & South Box Elder Counties)
- Type: Full-time & Regular Part-time
- Salary: $21.45/hour starting, with raises and safety bonus eligibility
Drive a small paratransit bus helping seniors and people with disabilities get where they need to go. Paid training to earn your Class C CDL with passenger endorsement, plus medical, dental, vision, life insurance (for qualified candidates) and a mix of split shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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