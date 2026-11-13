Ogden’s food scene is busy right now, with coffee shops, campus dining, and downtown restaurants all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zenapply (for Beans & Brews Coffee House )

Zenapply (for ) Location: Ogden, UT – 1275 South Wall Ave

– 1275 South Wall Ave Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Make coffee, learn espresso skills, and work in a fun, fast-paced shop. Great fit if you’re friendly, love coffee, and want flexible hours with a steady stream of regulars.

Employer: Sodexo at Weber State University

at Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Campus-based job where you’ll run the register, help serve food, and keep things stocked and clean. No experience needed, and you get a flexible schedule plus access to Sodexo’s training and benefits programs.

Employer: Stella’s on 25th (Stellas Fine Italian Cuisine)

Location: Downtown Ogden, UT

Type: Listed as Full-time , description says part-time (20–32 hours/week)

Listed as , description says Pay: $13–$15 per hour + tips

Upscale Italian spot looking for a pro bartender to help build and run their cocktail program. Ideal if you know your classics, like creating new drinks, and want mostly evening shifts in a smaller, focused bar setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be flexible once you talk with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.