Ogden’s tech scene is growing, with solid options whether you like hands-on support, business systems, or deep CRM dev work. Here are several IT roles hiring now in and around Ogden, UT.

Employer: Jade Global

Jade Global Location: Listed in Ogden, UT (role is remote in USA/Canada )

Listed in Ogden, UT (role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by role, level, and location (not listed for Ogden specifically)

You’ll customize and extend Dynamics 365 CE with JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, and build PCF controls and integrations in C#/.NET. This is a senior role (6+ years) for someone who enjoys both front-end UX and backend plugins, plus Power Apps, Power Automate, SSIS, and SQL Server.

Employer: Gravity Networks

Gravity Networks Location: Ogden / Weber County, UT (office for training, then mostly remote with local site visits)

(office for training, then mostly remote with local site visits) Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible

Salary: $20–$26 per hour, based on experience

Front-line support role at an MSP helping small and mid-sized businesses with Microsoft 365, Windows/Mac, networking, VPN, Wi‑Fi, and VoIP. Great if you have 1+ year in help desk/desktop support and want a clear path toward systems engineering, with paid certs, benefits, and mileage for client travel.

Employer: Cubiscan

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

You’ll be the primary admin for Cubiscan’s ERP, handling user access, security, workflows, data accuracy, and reporting across manufacturing, sales, service, inventory, purchasing, and accounting. Nice fit if you know ERP systems + manufacturing processes, and want growth in an employee-owned (ESOP) tech company with benefits and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good local IT roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.