Ogden’s retail scene is busy right now, with tech, campus dining, and discount retail all adding staff. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME but described as part time)

(listed under FULL_TIME but described as part time) Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face helping people pick the right TVs, laptops, and gadgets. You’ll greet customers, demo products, ring up sales, and keep the floor stocked, with ongoing training, employee discounts, and access to retirement and well-being benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME but described as part time)

(listed under FULL_TIME but described as part time) Salary: Not listed

Great if you like staying busy behind the scenes. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, track inventory, and prep online orders for shipping or pickup, with competitive pay, discounts, and benefits for both full- and part-time staff.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 5647 S Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but described as part time)

(listed as FULL_TIME but described as part time) Salary: Not listed

Classic all-around store role: run the register, help customers, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. They highlight health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance, plus they consider applicants with varied backgrounds, including minors where allowed.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 per hour

Campus-based cashier job with flexible shifts. You’ll run the register in a retail food setting, handle cash and cards, restock, and help with setup and cleanup, with access to training, advancement paths, paid time off, and benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.