Ogden has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like staying active and working with tools or cleaning gear.

Here are a few solid options in Building & Grounds Maintenance hiring around Ogden, Utah:

Employer: Ya YA Foods Corp. (via jobply listing)

Ya YA Foods Corp. (via listing) Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a modern beverage plant clean and safe by sanitizing production equipment and rooms, doing swab tests, and following strict food safety rules. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, handle hot/cold areas, and want day-one benefits and room to grow in food manufacturing.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Ogden, UT (mobile to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, handling full interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Great if you like working on your own, already have detailing tools, and want flexible, on-the-road work with lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep an industrial laundry facility running by doing preventive maintenance on large machines, basic electrical troubleshooting, and general facility upkeep. This role offers benefits (401k match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off) and is ideal if you’re handy with tools, can lift heavy loads, and want a long-term maintenance career.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Don’t wait too long to apply; hands-on roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.