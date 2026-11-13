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Ogden
⚠️ Ogden City Council work session on Nov. 17, 4 PM
4 days ago
⚠️ Ogden City Council work session on Nov. 17
The Ogden City Council will hold a public work session on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM.
Work sessions are used to review proposals, hear presentations, and discuss Council business. They are open to the public, but there is no public comment during these meetings.
You can follow the meeting:
- In person: at the Ogden City offices
- Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88511409420
Meeting ID: 885 1140 9420
- By phone: call 1-669-900-6833, enter Meeting ID 885 1140 9420
- Livestream: https://www.ogdencity.gov/1203/Live-Stream-Meetings
The Council and RDA calendar can change, so for the latest schedule and agendas, check the Agendas & Minutes page on the city website.
More Info: Calendar • Work Session - Third Tuesday
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