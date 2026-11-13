⚠️ Ogden City Council work session on Nov. 17

The Ogden City Council will hold a public work session on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Work sessions are used to review proposals, hear presentations, and discuss Council business. They are open to the public, but there is no public comment during these meetings.

You can follow the meeting:

In person: at the Ogden City offices

at the Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88511409420

Meeting ID: 885 1140 9420

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88511409420 By phone: call 1-669-900-6833 , enter Meeting ID 885 1140 9420

call , enter Livestream: https://www.ogdencity.gov/1203/Live-Stream-Meetings

The Council and RDA calendar can change, so for the latest schedule and agendas, check the Agendas & Minutes page on the city website.