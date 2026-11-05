🍽️ Ogden, UT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Part-Time Roles

Ogden’s food scene is busy, from hospital kitchens to grocery bakeries and the Guard. Here are a few solid part-time options if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Ogden Regional Medical Center (part of HCA Healthcare )

Ogden Regional Medical Center (part of ) Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Cook for patients, staff, and visitors in a 230+ bed hospital with a strong benefits package and tuition support options. Good fit if you have a Food Handlers or ServSafe card and want a role that blends cooking with direct impact on patient care.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Salary: Not listed (paid training + monthly drill pay)

Prepare and serve meals for Soldiers, from small groups to 2,500 people, while you earn while you learn. Comes with paid training, GI Bill, tuition assistance, retirement benefits, and possible student loan repayment, if you meet age, education, and physical requirements.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bakery role where you mix, bake, ice, and decorate breads, cakes, and pastries in an employee-owned grocery chain. Shifts run between 3:00 am and 10:00 pm, and you’ll stay active all day while helping customers with special orders.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.