🏭 Ogden, Utah Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ogden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like hands-on work and process improvement. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company Location: Ogden, UT (100% onsite)

Salary: $66,052 – $79,201 per year

Type: Full-time

This role leads Kaizen events on the production floor, using Lean tools like 5S, Kanban, and root cause analysis to cut waste and improve processes. Good fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing and want to be the go-to person for continuous improvement at a global clean-energy company.

Alternate listing: Same Kaizen Technician role on Indeed

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Ogden or Roy, UT

Salary: $37,400 – $62,400 per year

Type: Full-time

This job keeps tools and materials flowing so high-tech defense production stays on schedule. You’ll track tooling, support production events, and work in systems like MES and SAP. Requires a current DoD Secret clearance and experience in production control, logistics, or manufacturing.

Employer: Capstone Nutrition

Location: Ogden, UT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Hands-on maintenance role focused on Bosch encapsulation machines (3005, 1505, 705). You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and improve PM schedules, plus train others on setup and repair—ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience with these machines and strong mechanical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.