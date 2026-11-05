🚧 Ogden Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Ogden’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for welders and plumbers. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these are worth a look.

Employer: All Metals Fabrication

All Metals Fabrication Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $33.00 per hour

Shifts: Day & Night (4x10s, Fridays off)

This role is for a true craftsman-fabricator, not just a production welder. You’ll do TIG welding on stainless and aluminum, grinding, finishing, fit-up, and assembly with advanced blueprint reading. Healthcare is 100% paid for you and your dependents, plus 401(k) match up to 3.5% and other benefits.

Employer: Big Bubba's Trailers

Big Bubba's Trailers Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

You’ll weld trailer components and complete trailers start to finish. Good fit if you can read a tape measure and want steady, in-person shop work with a clear product you can see roll out the door.

Employer: Kozco Mechanical, Inc.

Kozco Mechanical, Inc. Location: Ogden, UT 84401

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $57.32 per hour

Perfect if you have a Utah Apprentice Plumber License and want to grow in the trade. You’ll assist journeymen on commercial and industrial projects, installing and repairing water, sewer, gas, and process piping. Includes 401(k) with 4% match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.