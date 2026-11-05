🚌 Ogden, UT Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Ogden’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. Local shops and national carriers are both hiring, from in-town delivery to long-haul CDL work.

Employer: EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing

EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing Location: Ogden, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount

Local delivery role with no early mornings, Sundays and major holidays off, and a sweet employee discount on home items. You’ll deliver and set up furniture, help with inventory, and keep the showroom and vehicles in good shape. No experience needed—just a clean driving record, ability to lift heavy items, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: AMBSIMS & Associates Corp

Onboarding Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time OTR (Class A CDL)

Pay: ~$95,000/year average , with recent drivers averaging $100,000/year

, with recent drivers averaging Sign-On Bonus: $10,000 (limited time)

Benefits: PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision after 30 days, life, mental health, disability

High-earning OTR job hauling refrigerated freight from Treehouse distribution centers to grocery distributors across many states. Schedule is 6 days on with a 34-hour reset, average 11–13 hour days, and about 5 layovers per week. You’ll drive automatic sleeper trucks, can bring pets or passengers with approval, and get paid training, holiday pay, and strong benefits.

Employer: TransAm Trucking, Inc.

Location: Based out of Ogden, UT area (over-the-road)

Based out of area (over-the-road) Type: Independent contractor (CDL-A)

Pay Structure: 70% of linehaul revenue , $2,500 sign-on bonus (paid in 4 installments)

, (paid in 4 installments) Average Gross Revenue: $4,000 – $6,000 per week (gross)

Set up your own trucking business with TransAm as an independent contractor. You keep 70% of linehaul, get 100% of fuel surcharges, fuel discounts, no forced dispatch, and paid base plates and permits. You’ll need a valid CDL-A, at least 3 months of tractor-trailer experience, and your own or leased truck (leasing options available through ONE Leasing or another company of your choice.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.