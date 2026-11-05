📣 Ogden, UT Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Ogden’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from door-to-door work to structured corporate programs. Here are a few solid roles where strong people skills can turn into real income.

Employer: Iron Rod Ventures LLC

Iron Rod Ventures LLC Location: Ogden, UT (in person, door-to-door)

Type: Contract, commission-based

Pay: $2,000–$4,000 per week (commission, performance-based)

You’ll go door to door helping homeowners switch to fiber internet, explaining plans and signing them up on the spot. Great fit if you like being outside, talking to new people, and want your hustle to directly impact your paycheck.

Employer: National Debt Relief, LLC

Location: Remote (Utah eligible)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: From $31,200/year

Total Avg Comp (Year 1): Around $85,000/year with uncapped commissions & bonuses

Top Earners: Up to $130,000/year

Expected Start Date: 12/4/2026

You’ll handle warm leads (no cold calling) and guide people through debt relief options over the phone, using Salesforce to track everything. This is a good match if you’re empathetic, comfortable with tough money conversations, and want strong benefits plus long-term growth in a remote role.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Ogden, UT / Salt Lake City market (field-based)

Type: Full-time, sales development program

Pay: $55,000–$95,000 base (experience-dependent)

Designed for graduating seniors, this program trains you to manage a foodservice sales territory, visiting restaurant and foodservice customers, solving delivery issues, and growing accounts. Expect lots of time out in the field, some lifting, and a clear path to becoming a full Territory Manager in about 9–12 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—sales roles in Ogden open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.