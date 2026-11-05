🏥 Ogden, UT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel CT Openings

Ogden’s healthcare scene is hopping right now, especially for travel CT techs. If you’re up for night shifts, mountain views, and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Ogden, UT (hospital, 223-bed facility)

Type: Travel, full-time nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,203 per week

If you’ve got 2+ years CT experience and are comfortable with GE CT scanners and some diagnostic X-ray, this one stands out. You’ll work with advanced equipment (multiple 128/64/16-slice units) and a busy mix of hospital, FSER, and outpatient imaging.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,161 per week

RN-founded, woman-owned agency with 25+ years in the game. Good pick if you want a stable, well-established travel partner and are comfortable jumping into a busy CT department on nights.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,151 per week

Known for strong compliance and support, Malone offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision. Great if you want a straightforward, well-supported contract.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,123 per week

Night-shift CT role with a focus on CTAs, low-dose lung scans, stroke workups, and GE CT systems. Requires ARRT, BLS, 2+ years’ experience, and comfort with Meditech + GE PACS and a full compliance/healthscreen package.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,120 per week

Joint Commission–certified agency with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, and referral bonuses. Requires 18+ months CT experience and ARRT (CT) or ASRT.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,115 per week

Travel CT role with a 13-week contract and night shifts. Highlights include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP stock ownership, and virtual care benefits. Good fit if you like strong long-term career support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,086 per week

Requires 1+ year recent CT experience, state radiology license, and BLS. Fusion offers Day 1 medical/dental/vision, PTO accrual, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Zack Group

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,059 per week

Travel CT role with a long-time staffing agency (25+ years). Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Good option if you want a smaller, more regional-feeling agency.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,050 per week + $600 travel bonus

Requires 2 years’ CT experience. Perks include Day 1 UnitedHealthcare, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and an extra-hour bonus for working beyond your contracted hours.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $1,977 per week

Dual-modality role (CT + X-ray) with weekly direct deposit, Day 1 medical/dental/vision/life, housing stipends, 401(k), and licensure reimbursement. Ideal if you like variety and want strong recruiter and 24/7 clinician support.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Flexible in-home caregiving with weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, and flexible schedules. You’ll help with meds reminders, mobility, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship—great if you want meaningful, local work without hospital shifts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the full details, and apply before the good start dates are gone.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.