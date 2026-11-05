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🏥 Ogden, UT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel CT Openings
Ogden’s healthcare scene is hopping right now, especially for travel CT techs. If you’re up for night shifts, mountain views, and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,203/week
Employer: American Traveler
Location: Ogden, UT (hospital, 223-bed facility)
Type: Travel, full-time nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,203 per week
If you’ve got 2+ years CT experience and are comfortable with GE CT scanners and some diagnostic X-ray, this one stands out. You’ll work with advanced equipment (multiple 128/64/16-slice units) and a busy mix of hospital, FSER, and outpatient imaging.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,161/week
Employer: TRS Healthcare
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,161 per week
RN-founded, woman-owned agency with 25+ years in the game. Good pick if you want a stable, well-established travel partner and are comfortable jumping into a busy CT department on nights.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,151/week
Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,151 per week
Known for strong compliance and support, Malone offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision. Great if you want a straightforward, well-supported contract.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,161/week
Employer: Slate Healthcare
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,123 per week
Night-shift CT role with a focus on CTAs, low-dose lung scans, stroke workups, and GE CT systems. Requires ARRT, BLS, 2+ years’ experience, and comfort with Meditech + GE PACS and a full compliance/healthscreen package.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,120/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,120 per week
Joint Commission–certified agency with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, and referral bonuses. Requires 18+ months CT experience and ARRT (CT) or ASRT.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,115/week
Employer: Solomon Page
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,115 per week
Travel CT role with a 13-week contract and night shifts. Highlights include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP stock ownership, and virtual care benefits. Good fit if you like strong long-term career support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,086/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,086 per week
Requires 1+ year recent CT experience, state radiology license, and BLS. Fusion offers Day 1 medical/dental/vision, PTO accrual, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,059/week
Employer: Zack Group
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,059 per week
Travel CT role with a long-time staffing agency (25+ years). Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Good option if you want a smaller, more regional-feeling agency.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,050/week
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $2,050 per week + $600 travel bonus
Requires 2 years’ CT experience. Perks include Day 1 UnitedHealthcare, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and an extra-hour bonus for working beyond your contracted hours.
Travel CT / X-Ray Technologist – $1,977/week
Employer: Focus Staff
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Travel, nights (3x12, 13 weeks)
Pay: Estimated $1,977 per week
Dual-modality role (CT + X-ray) with weekly direct deposit, Day 1 medical/dental/vision/life, housing stipends, 401(k), and licensure reimbursement. Ideal if you like variety and want strong recruiter and 24/7 clinician support.
In Home Caregiver
Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
Location: Ogden, UT
Type: Part-time
Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Flexible in-home caregiving with weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, and flexible schedules. You’ll help with meds reminders, mobility, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship—great if you want meaningful, local work without hospital shifts.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the full details, and apply before the good start dates are gone.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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