🛒 Ogden, UT Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Ogden’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores and service companies gearing up for the holidays and beyond. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Ogden, UT (Newgate Mall)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Santa photo set and seasonal team, making sure families have a smooth, fun holiday photo experience. Good fit if you want short-term work, flexible hours, and hands-on leadership experience in a fast, festive setting.

Employer: Shafer Heating & Cooling, LLC

Shafer Heating & Cooling, LLC Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20/hour + weekly performance bonus

Keep a busy home-services team on track by routing HVAC, plumbing, and electrical techs and talking with homeowners about schedules. Great for upbeat multitaskers who like fast days, steady pay, and solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, from cashiers to customer service, and keep the store welcoming, clean, and efficient. Good step up if you have retail or customer service experience and want to supervise, schedule, and help drive store results.

Employer: Böhme

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager at this fashion retailer by coaching staff, driving sales, and keeping visuals and inventory on point. Ideal if you have at least a year of retail management and love trendy clothing and leading a sales team.

Employer: Red Bull

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Visit local stores to stock, rotate, and display Red Bull so shelves and coolers always look sharp and full. This is a physical, on-the-go job that’s great if you like working independently, driving between accounts, and staying active.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Ogden, UT

Type: Full-time (varied shifts, 24/7 store)

Salary: Not listed

Ring up customers, handle cash and cards, and keep your lane and self-checkout area clean and stocked. WinCo is employee-owned, so this role can be a solid long-term option with benefits and growth if you like a busy grocery setting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Ogden employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.