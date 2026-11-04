💰 Ogden, UT Accounting Jobs with Multiple Admin Roles

Ogden’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options in both city government and the private sector. If you like numbers and steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ogden City (Management Services – HR/Risk Management)

Ogden City (Management Services – HR/Risk Management) Location: Ogden, UT (on-site, city offices)

(on-site, city offices) Salary: $64,176 – $93,055/year ( $30.85 – $44.74/hour )

( ) Type: Full-time, merit, benefits-eligible

Handle biweekly payroll for all Ogden City departments, including timekeeping, benefits, overtime, garnishments, and retirement reporting. Good fit if you have 2+ years of clerical/accounting experience, like detailed work, and want strong public-sector perks like medical/dental, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway

Location: Ogden, UT (West Coast region, remote-friendly)

Pay: Target hiring range $22.00–$23.00/hour (full range $19.25–$28.50/hour )

(full range ) Type: Full-time

Join a large auto group’s remote AP team, processing high volumes of invoices, managing vendor accounts, and solving payment issues. Great if you have 1–2 years of AP/accounting experience, are comfortable working from home, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and vehicle discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—experience in payroll or AP can open doors to other finance roles around Ogden.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.