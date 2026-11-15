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🐶 Gentle Giant Dogs in Ogden KS Ready for Adoption
These three young pups in Ogden, KS are looking for loving homes. All are large mixed-breed dogs with sweet, cuddly personalities, being rehomed by a private owner.
Finrir
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix)
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Personality: Loves people, enjoys cuddling, described as a gentle giant
- Other animals: Gets along well with two dogs and a kitten in his current home
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ogden, KS)
Finrir sounds like a big, soft-hearted boy who enjoys both playtime and snuggles. If you’re looking for a friendly companion who already knows how to get along with other pets, Finrir could be a great match.
👉 Meet Finrir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ragnar
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix)
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Personality: Sweet, a great listener, total cuddle bug, loves everything and everyone
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ogden, KS)
Ragnar is described as a loving, people-focused dog who enjoys attention and snuggles. His easygoing, affectionate nature could make him a wonderful family pet or companion.
👉 Meet Ragnar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reina
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix)
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Personality: Protective of her family, very sweet and lovable
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ogden, KS)
Reina is a young girl with a loyal, protective side and a very loving heart. She may be a good fit for someone looking for a devoted companion who will bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Reina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ogden, KS and thinking about adding a large, loving dog to your home, please click through to learn more about these pups and submit an application. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.