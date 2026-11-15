These three young pups in Ogden, KS are looking for loving homes. All are large mixed-breed dogs with sweet, cuddly personalities, being rehomed by a private owner.

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix)

Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix) Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white

Personality: Loves people, enjoys cuddling, described as a gentle giant

Loves people, enjoys cuddling, described as a Other animals: Gets along well with two dogs and a kitten in his current home

Gets along well with in his current home Adoption fee: $85

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ogden, KS)

Finrir sounds like a big, soft-hearted boy who enjoys both playtime and snuggles. If you’re looking for a friendly companion who already knows how to get along with other pets, Finrir could be a great match.

👉 Meet Finrir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix)

Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix) Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Personality: Sweet, a great listener , total cuddle bug , loves everything and everyone

Sweet, a , total , loves everything and everyone Adoption fee: $85

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ogden, KS)

Ragnar is described as a loving, people-focused dog who enjoys attention and snuggles. His easygoing, affectionate nature could make him a wonderful family pet or companion.

👉 Meet Ragnar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix)

Anatolian Shepherd / Boxer (Anatolian Pyrenees boxer mix) Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Personality: Protective of her family, very sweet and lovable

Protective of her family, very and Adoption fee: $95

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ogden, KS)

Reina is a young girl with a loyal, protective side and a very loving heart. She may be a good fit for someone looking for a devoted companion who will bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Reina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ogden, KS and thinking about adding a large, loving dog to your home, please click through to learn more about these pups and submit an application. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.