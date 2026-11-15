🌧️ Cool, cloudy Sunday and colder start to the week in West Texas

Sunday in Odessa and West Texas will be mostly dry but cloudy as a cold front moves through.

Saturday night:

Isolated showers and a few storms continue this evening but move east and exit the area by early Sunday morning.

Sunday (Nov. 15):

Morning temps in the 40s and 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

with a mix of sun and clouds. By afternoon, north winds bring in cooler air.

bring in cooler air. Highs stay in the 60s , lows in the 40s (below average).

, lows in the (below average). Only a few spotty sprinkles possible in the afternoon/evening; most places stay dry.

Next week:

A stronger cold front brings a bigger cool-down Monday and Tuesday , with highs in the 50s (about 10–15° below average ).

, with highs in the (about ). Expect lots of clouds , some light drizzle mainly Monday , and morning fog on several days.

, some , and on several days. Highs slowly warm back into the 60s by Wednesday and into the weekend.

Plan on jackets, and give yourself a little extra time in the mornings in case of fog.