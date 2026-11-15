undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Odessa
🌧️ Cool, cloudy Sunday and colder workweek for West Texas
4 days ago
🌧️ Cool, cloudy Sunday and colder start to the week in West Texas
Sunday in Odessa and West Texas will be mostly dry but cloudy as a cold front moves through.
Saturday night:
- Isolated showers and a few storms continue this evening but move east and exit the area by early Sunday morning.
Sunday (Nov. 15):
- Morning temps in the 40s and 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.
- By afternoon, north winds bring in cooler air.
- Highs stay in the 60s, lows in the 40s (below average).
- Only a few spotty sprinkles possible in the afternoon/evening; most places stay dry.
Next week:
- A stronger cold front brings a bigger cool-down Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 50s (about 10–15° below average).
- Expect lots of clouds, some light drizzle mainly Monday, and morning fog on several days.
- Highs slowly warm back into the 60s by Wednesday and into the weekend.
Plan on jackets, and give yourself a little extra time in the mornings in case of fog.
More Info: FIRST ALERT 7 Forecast for Sunday, November 15th, ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.