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Odessa
Keep Odessa Beautiful gives away 500 trees
2 days ago
Keep Odessa Beautiful gave away 500 trees as part of its Neighborhood Shademakers event, which teaches residents when to plant trees and how to care for them so they live longer. Learn more in this video: https://t.co/lNptYO1xTe
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Odessa
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