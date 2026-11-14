Odessa College Workforce & Continuing Education is hosting a free class, How to Adult 101: Financial Skills for Real Life, on 2026-11-14 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM in Gregory Williams Hall – Lecture Hall, Room 128. A CPA from Whitley Penn, LLP will cover credit scores, budgeting, credit card tips, and more, with time for Q&A. Register here: https://secure.touchnet.net/C21184_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=652

This content is adapted from materials provided by Odessa College