Odessa’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Odessa, TX (1600 E 87th St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a classic gas station / c-store role with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition help, and paid training.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Grocery clerk role where you might stock shelves, work produce, flowers, or freight and help customers find what they need. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store position handling cash register, stocking, displays, web order pickup, and photo services. Good fit if you want steady hours, clear training, and room to grow in a national pharmacy chain.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc. (dd’s)

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role helping run the store when the manager is out: scheduling, payroll, hiring, training, merchandising, and loss prevention. Best for someone with 2+ years retail management who likes a fast-paced, hands-on environment.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll ring up customers, handle cash/credit, bag groceries, and help stock when needed. Bilingual English/Spanish and good people skills are a plus, and there’s room to grow with a community-focused grocer.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key leadership spot in an auto parts store, helping lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and solve customer problems. Good step up if you have retail or automotive experience and want management responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings in and around Odessa.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.