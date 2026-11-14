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Odessa
⚠️ First Alert 7 TV signal down – how to keep watching
2 days ago
⚠️ First Alert 7 TV signal issues – how to keep watching
First Alert 7 in Odessa, Texas is having transmitter problems, so some viewers may not get the usual TV signal right now.
While crews work to fix it, you can still watch local news and weather:
- Download the free First Alert 7 app on Amazon Fire TV or Roku TV
- Or get the First Alert 7 app on your smartphone to keep up with local news and information
The station says they’re working to restore normal service as quickly as possible and appreciate viewers’ patience.
More Info: First Alert 7 experiencing transmitter issues
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