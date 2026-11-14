⚠️ First Alert 7 TV signal issues – how to keep watching

First Alert 7 in Odessa, Texas is having transmitter problems, so some viewers may not get the usual TV signal right now.

While crews work to fix it, you can still watch local news and weather:

Download the free First Alert 7 app on Amazon Fire TV or Roku TV

on or Or get the First Alert 7 app on your smartphone to keep up with local news and information

The station says they’re working to restore normal service as quickly as possible and appreciate viewers’ patience.