📢 Permian Panthers roll past Eastlake in bi-district round

The Permian Panthers beat the Eastlake Falcons 58-22 in the bi-district playoff round in Odessa, Texas.

This is the third straight season the two teams have met in this round, and Permian’s defense kept Eastlake to just 22 points over four quarters.

With this win, the Panthers move on to the area round, where they’ll face Keller and try for their second-straight area round championship.