📢 Free "How to Adult 101" money class at Odessa College

Odessa College Continuing Education is hosting a free community class, “How to Adult 101: Financial Skills for Real Life,” on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00–11:30 a.m.

The class will be held in Gregory Williams Hall, Lecture Hall Room 128 and is open to the entire community.

A local Certified Public Accountant (CPA), in partnership with Whitley Penn, LLP, will cover:

Understanding credit scores

Creating and keeping a household budget

Using credit cards wisely and avoiding common traps

wisely and avoiding common traps The difference between W-2 and 1099 employment

employment An open Q&A session for your money questions

This is part of OC’s Community Enrichment program for residents across the Permian Basin.

The event is free, but you’re encouraged to register in advance on the OC Continuing Education registration page to reserve your spot.